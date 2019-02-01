Independent American Media TV with Dr. Alan Keyes aims to engage viewers who are tired of dishonest, divisive news outlets and who share a common love for God and our country.

Dr. Alan Keyes is a widely respected American statesman who is held in high esteem by countless imminent national and international leaders. He has demonstrated a life-long love for our Lord and this nation, and worked tirelessly to aid its return to its original, God-honoring intent. That intent is grounded firmly in our Christian roots and a responsible, right understanding of Liberty. President Ronald Reagan described Dr. Keyes by saying, “I’ve never known a more stout-hearted defender of a strong America than Alan Keyes.” This statement reflects the unwavering championship of every person’s dignity and equality under God demonstrated by Dr. Keyes throughout his public life: serving President Reagan as an officer of the US State Department Foreign Service, as Ambassador to the UN Economic and Social Council, and as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs, as well as in all his subsequent civic and political career.

